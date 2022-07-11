© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Minneapolis taps former Rochester official Cedric Alexander to lead public safety reforms

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published July 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
cedric_alexander-desk.jpg
Caitlin Whyte
/
WXXI News file photo
Cedric Alexander, former Rochester deputy mayor and one-time interim police chief, is seen in this file photo.

Public safety reform in the city of Minneapolis soon could be in the hands of former Rochester deputy mayor and one-time interim police chief Cedric Alexander.

Calls for changes in policing reverberated around the country after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd two years ago. Nowhere was the public outcry louder than in Minneapolis itself.

Change has been slow. But Mayor Jacob Frey last week tapped Alexander to turn those community demands into action, and improve coordination between police, fire, violence prevention and other services.

The Minneapolis City Council still must sign off, and the Star Tribune reports that some council members have questioned whether someone with more of a public health and civilian background would be a better fit.

Alexander, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, was Rochester’s interim police chief in 2005, and deputy mayor for two years under former Mayor Lovely Warren.

Frey said Alexander came to his attention during a nationwide search for a new Minneapolis police chief. That search was led by Public Sector Search & Consulting, the same California firm that the city of Rochester recently hired to fill a police chief vacancy here, before announcing last week that it was sticking with interim — now permanent — Police Chief David Smith.

Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's business and development reporter. He has been covering Rochester since 2005, working most of that time as an investigative reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
