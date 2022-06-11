Amber Alert issued for missing infant from Niagara County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant in Niagara County. The alert was issued just after noon on Saturday.

New York State Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Saturday morning after they say a 10-month-old girl, Royalty Mullen, was taken in Lockport, near Sweetwood Dr., in what is being investigated as an abduction. They say the child was taken unlawfully by her father.

Police say it happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Saturday. Mullen is described as a Black female, about 2- feet, with brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue onesie.

The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Anthones Mullen, described as a Black male with braided black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown top and blue jeans.

Police say he was last seen traveling north on Central Avenue in Lockport, and they say the infant was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe Royalty is in “imminent danger of serious physical harm and/or death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 1-866-NYS-AMBER or call 911. There is also more information at https://amber.ny.gov/

