State Police charge Fairport man after bullet hits window near Hill Cumorah complex

State Police have charged a Fairport man after an apartment window was struck by a bullet near the Hill Cumorah complex in Manchester on Wednesday night. There were no injuries.

Troopers and several other police agencies converged on the scene at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 21 in that Ontario County community.

Responding Troopers and Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies reported additional shots fired after they arrived on scene. Visitors and residents at Hill Cumorah sheltered in place until police evacuated them to another location.

Police say the investigation determined that 23-year-old Michael Bushart of Fairport was target shooting from farmland west of Hill Cumorah. They say that a search warrant in Fairport resulted in a number of long guns being seized.

Bushart now faces a felony charge of Reckless Endangerment. He was released after arraignment and placed on pretrial supervision while the investigation continues.