DEVELOPING: Ten reported dead following mass shooting in Buffalo East Side supermarket

(This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.)

Ten people have died of gunshot wounds, according to the Associated Press, after a gunman entered the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Saturday and opened fire.

The gunman, reported to be a young white male, was in police custody according to law enforcement agencies. Mayor Byron Brown and representatives of numerous law enforcement agencies were briefing reporters shortly before 6 p.m. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, a total of 13 people were shot, including four employees. The rest of the victims were customers.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has called the attack a hate crime.

Social media accounts are suggesting the alleged shooter released a manifesto and "to-do" list prior to the attack. His Twitch account, on which the attack was reportedly broadcast live, has since been shut down. According to the alleged manifesto, the suspect targeted Blacks, motivated by the belief that he was responding to a campaign to "replace" the White race. His alleged manifesto also expressed hatred toward Jews, and suggests "Arabs," Asians and other non-white ethnicities do not belong in a "White civilization."

WBFO has reporters on the scene and will provide more information as it comes in.

