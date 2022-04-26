© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Local News

Two killed when medical helicopter crashes in Genesee County

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published April 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
(AP) Two people have been killed in the crash of a medical helicopter in western New York.

State police say the Mercy Flight helicopter went down in the Genesee County town of Elba while on a training mission at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims were believed to be the only people in the helicopter when it crashed. Authorities say no patients were on board.

A photo on the website of The Daily News of Batavia showed smoke rising from wreckage in a field.

According to its website, Mercy Flight houses its helicopter at the Genesee County Airport.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
