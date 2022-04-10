Rochester Police identify victim in Saturday homicide

Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Saturday. Police say that 21 year old Jeremy Hamilton Jr, from the city, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body when he was shot on Avenue A. He was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital shortly after arriving there.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RPD says a preliminary investigation indicates that Hamilton’s shooting was drug-related. There is no word yet of any suspects.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

In another incident on Saturday, Rochester Police responded to the area of Chili Ave. and Salina St. for the report of shots fired and a male who had been shot and was down on the ground.

Upon arrival RPD found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

They say that this individual, described as a 33-year-old-man, was transported to Strong Hospital with life threatening injuries. His name has not been released yet.

