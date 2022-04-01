Park Ave Festival officially canceled for this year

Rochester’s Park Avenue Festival is officially canceled for this year. That acknowledgement came this week from the Park Avenue Merchants Association which organizes the festival.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions related to the pandemic.

In their announcement this week, organizers said that they worked hard to make it happen, “but in the end, there are too many obstacles to overcome.”

The association said it is extremely disappointed and asked that people respect the “difficult decision, countless hours, and time that we put into bringing it back.”

Organizers said they will continue to look at ways to host “incredible events” on Park Avenue until they can bring the festival back in 2023.

In early March, two Monroe County legislators, Linda Hasman of the 23rd district and Rachel Barnhart of the 21st, both Assistant Minority Leaders in the legislature, said the festival was in doubt because the association was unable to find a new promoter.

The two lawmakers had appealed to the county and city for any possible help or ideas in keeping the festival going, if not this year, then planning for 2023.