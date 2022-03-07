© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hochul announces $100 million commitment for Inner Loop fill-in work

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST
Gov. Kathy Hochul at a podium
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News
Governor Kathy Hochul outlines additional state funding for various Rochester projects at Monroe Community College's downtown campus.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday announced a $100 million commitment in state aid to continue the process for local plans to fill in the rest of the Inner Loop in Rochester.

Hochul made the announcement at a news conference at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus, where she said she is impatient to speed up the process.

“We have a two year design process underway now,” said Hochul. “And I’m going say could we shorten that a little bit? But we’ll replicate the success of the Inner Loop East. We know how to do this, we’ve done it before, and we can have the in-fill. This area has divided Rochester too long.”

The project Hochul is talking about would be an even more massive undertaking than the earlier work to fill in the eastern portion of the Inner Loop. There is no total price tag yet for what it would cost to fill in the northern part of the Loop.

Hochul also discussed an additional $10 million for upgrades to Frontier Field and an additional $42 million to finish enhancements to the Seneca Park Zoo.

The funding the governor talked about must still be approved as part of the new state budget, but Hochul sounded optimistic those items will get passed in the new spending plan which starts on April 1.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman