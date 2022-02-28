All but one county-run COVID-19 testing sites to close Tuesday

Citing a “new stage of this pandemic,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Monday that all but one county-run COVID-19 testing sites will close Tuesday.

“With our COVID case numbers steadily declining over the past month and free vaccines and boosters more widely available, it’s clear we are in a new stage of this pandemic,” Bello said in the statement. “Our focus now is on making home testing more accessible by partnering with the library system that reaches every corner of the county.”

The remaining county-run antigen testing site will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 804 N. Goodman St.

In a statement, Bello also said free home rapid test kits are now available to the public at several Monroe County libraries during their normal operating hours.

Monroe County Public Libraries Director Patty Uttaro called the libraries “natural partners for community distributions” since the facilities see more than 3 million visits per year.

Libraries in Greece, Parma, Chili, East Rochester, Webster, Hamlin and Scottsville will not distribute tests.

For a full list of library locations and hours, go to https://libraryweb.org/hours/locations-hours/ .

The county will continue to provide several free vaccination sites:

Pittsford Plaza, 3349 Monroe Ave.: 2 to 7 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The Mall at Greece Ridge, 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive: 2 to 7 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

MCC Downtown Campus, 321 State St.: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

804 N. Goodman St.: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Road: 1 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

Edgerton R Center, 41 Backus St. 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The county said mobile vaccination sites at area libraries and schools remain available.