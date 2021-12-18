Rochester Police investigate homicide on Bennington Drive

Rochester Police are investigating the city’s 81st homicide of this year. Officials say that at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, they were called to the area of Bennington Dr. and Dewey Ave. for multiple reports of gunshots fired in the area of an apartment complex.

While officers were on the way, police say additional information came in to 911 that there was a man shot.

Greece Police Officers heard the call come in, were in the immediate area and arrived on scene first.

Authorities say that they found a man in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, in the parking lot of 29 Bennington Dr. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are currently no suspects in custody and investigators are trying to learn a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.