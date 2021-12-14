Toronto-based company to invest $25 million in Rochester operations and create more than 100 jobs

A Canadian company has committed to establish its U.S. research and manufacturing headquarters in Rochester.

That’s according to Governor Kathy Hochul, who announced on Tuesday that Delta-X Global Corp. which is headquartered in Toronto, will invest $25 million in Rochester.

The investment involves the purchase and renovation of a building at 1964 Lake Avenue which has been home to AIM Photonics. The Lake Ave. building will be used for research and development. AIM Photonics still leases space in that building.

Delta-X will also have a manufacturing operation near the airport.

The company has committed to creating up to 102 jobs in the region and expects to be fully operational in Rochester by the first quarter of 2026.

Last month, Delta-X CEO Derek Dlugosh-Ostap told WXXI News that his company hopes to make the Lake Ave. building a collaborative space for startup companies, such as small to medium sized semiconductor manufacturers.

He also said that the company has already received significant interest from companies that are looking to establish operations in Rochester.

Empire State Development will provide up to $3.5 million through the state’s tax credit program in exchange for job creation commitments. Monroe County, the city of Rochester and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project.