Wegmans increases scholarship awards for employee program

Wegmans is increasing the amount of money it provides for employees in its scholarship program.

Beginning in January, part-time employee scholarship recipients will receive up to $8,000 over four years. That’s an increase from $6,000 previously.

Full-time Wegmans employees will receive up to $16,000 over four years. That is up substantially from the previous scholarship, which was $8,800.

The supermarket chain notes that no limit is placed on the number of scholarships awarded each year and no restrictions are made on a student’s course of study or preferred college or university.

Wegmans said scholarship recipients may enter any field they desire after graduation, but many of them decide to stay with the company after graduation, continuing their career growth with the company.

Wegmans president and CEO Colleen Wegman said that, “Our people are at the heart of our success and we’ve long believed that we can only achieve our goals by first helping them succeed.”

The scholarship program began at Wegmans in 1984, and the company said that since that time, more than 42,000 Wegmans employees have been awarded scholarships totaling more than $130 million.