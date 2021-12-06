Monroe County's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,500

In its weekly update, the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 14 new deaths from Nov. 19-29, bringing the death total to 1,506.

The county reported 362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 3,835 new cases over the last week.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 548 per day, with the seven-day rolling average positivity rate at 9.4%.

There are 499 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region, with 122 people in the intensive care unit.