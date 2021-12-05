Rochester records 79th homicide of the year

Rochester Police are investigating another murder. The latest resulted from a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon on Watkin Terrace on the northeast side.

When police got to the scene, they found 36-year-old Tarrell McKnight in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. RPD says the officers performed life-saving measures and McKnight was taken to the hospital. But he died of his injuries early Sunday morning.

There are no suspects in custody yet, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

It was the 79th homicide of the year, it what already has been a year with the highest number of homicides on record for the city.

RPD is also investigating a weekend shooting that seriously injured a 31-year-old man on Cady Street on the southwest side. It happened late Saturday afternoon. Officers say the man, who has not been identified suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Police are also asking for help in getting information about that crime.