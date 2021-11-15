‘Protect each other’: Monroe and Erie officials hold joint COVID-19 briefing as cases rise

With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates in Monroe and Erie counties continuing to rise, officials on Monday called for a regional plan of action.

As of Monday, the Finger Lakes region and western New York had the highest seven-day positivity rates within New York state -- both hovering over 8%.

“This is in some ways a call to action to our community in western New York and the Finger Lakes regions, to protect each other to be our brother’s and sister's keeper,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who added that the county is currently on its fourth COVID spike.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello attributed this spike to various factors, including a return to school, colder weather, and indoor gatherings.

“These increases are a major concern,” Bello said. “We do not want a repeat of last year, when we saw strains on our hospital systems and restrictions imposed by the state of New York.”

Bello said vaccination is still the most effective tool in reducing case numbers and hospitalizations.

UR Medicine Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos reported that roughly 80% of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units are not vaccinated.

“Our ICUs are stressed, our hospitals are stressed, and vaccination of the rest of our population could help with that,” Apostolakos said.

Buffalo General Medical Center reported being over 110% capacity.

“We let our guard down too soon,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County’s public health commissioner.

Mendoza agreed that the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective against serious illness and hospitalizations, but noted that it’s slowly losing some effectiveness.

“This is not a surprise,” Mendoza said. “It was expected. We just did not know the timetable. But the time to get your booster shot is here.”

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, county officials are urging all residents to wear masks while indoors, stay home if you’re sick, and for those 5 years-old and up to get vaccinated or a booster shot.