Foundation started in memory of fire prevention officer

A leader in the local fire prevention community has a new foundation that’s been established in his memory.

Joseph Manuse was honored Wednesday for his decades of fire prevention efforts. He was a volunteer firefighter for Gates-Chili from 1989 until his death last month. He died off duty, after complications from a bee sting... Later on he became a fire prevention officer for the Gates Fire Department.

Brighton Fire Marshal Christopher Roth said Manuse was dedicated to making sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were affordable and in use.

“Joe was a leader in the fire prevention community and education. He spearheaded these programs and helped the Monroe County Fire Marshals in years past,” said Roth. “If there was an unfortunate fire or event in the community. He would then use the resources of the fire district to go out and canvas to find out if they had detection in those homes.”

The Monroe County Fire Marshals and Inspectors Association purchased 100 smoke detectors for the Manuse Foundation and plan to distribute them to those who need it most.

The foundation is accepting donations on their website.