Judge Astacio says she was harassed at a local entertainment facility

Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio says she was involved in an incident Saturday night at the Radio Social entertainment center, which resulted in another woman being arrested.

Rochester Police responded to the location on Carlson Road just before 9:00 p.m. for a report of a fight. As a result of the investigation, police charged 53 year old Monica Skinner of Spencerport with 2nd degree harassment, which RPD says is a relatively minor charge, similar to a traffic ticket.

Officers say the complaint was filed by Astacio. On her Facebook page, Astacio said a complete stranger chased her into an establishment, grabbed her arm and asked if she was Judge Astacio. Astacio says when she told the woman not to touch her, the woman pushed her and asked her to go outside.

Astacio wrote that she is “a bit irritated, but fine.” She thanked the staff of Radio Social who interceded to resolve the situation and Astacio apologized to any patrons who were affected or inconvenienced by the incident.

Astacio, who has generated controversy in recent months after her drunk driving arrest and violating conditions of her conviction, wrote on Facebook that she wants to be “crystal clear to the "angry people." I was elected, by the residents of the City of Rochester. As you often say, I won, deal with it. I have no intentions of resigning, hanging my head in shame, hiding in my home, or any other ridiculous penalty you deem appropriate. I will continue to live my life and I will not allow you to bully or shame me because of what you think you know. This is not the 60's, and I am not my grand parents.”