WATCH: Changing The Face of Bullying, Tru Art Dance & The Coffee Connection Nationally Recognized

http://youtu.be/C13EfjAAbtg

Is it really possible to change the face of bullying within classrooms, on school buses and even through social media? On this edition of Need to Know, we examine what it could take to implement new solutions to an age-old problem.

Also on the show – area kids dancing away their fears, anger, and frustration as they channel hope, inspiration and much more. We learn how the Tru Art Dance Company has become a safe haven for city teens.

And Rochester’s Coffee Connection / Project Empower, a non-profit which helps women in their recovery from addiction, has received national recognition. We’ve got all the details on its recent Roslyn S. Jaffe award and plans for local effort in the near-future.