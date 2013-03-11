Need To Know Rochester Extra

© 2021 WXXI News
Published March 11, 2013

How Independent Publishers Survive in the Digital Age

Hélène Biandudi talks with Peter Connors, BOA Edition LTD publisher, about publishing "The Collected Poems of Lucille Clifton 1965-2010"; how focusing on a niche market has allowed BOA to flourish; and how publishers can embrace e-books.

