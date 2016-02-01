© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Court Ruling Reaffirms Medley Centre Penalties

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published February 1, 2016 at 8:27 PM EST
Scott Congel's reaction was brief. In a statement to WXXI he says "We disagree with the Judge's decision and will exercise our right to appeal."

State Supreme Court Judge Matthew Rosenbaum threw out his lawsuit against the Town of Irondequoit, Monroe County and the East Irondequoit School District pointing out Congel knew what he was doing when he agreed to tax abatements. He claimed the deal would help him transform Medley Centre, which hasn't happened.

The partners voided his contract and invoked the agreed-to penalties. Congel wanted that overturned, but the court said no.

Adam Bello, the Irondequoit supervisor, told Time Warner Cable News the court ruled the agreement to lower taxes as an incentive for the project was correctly terminated, the penalties are valid.

Credit Randy Gorbman / WXXI News
Irondequoit Supervisor Adam Bello

I'm optimistic as I've ever been that something is going to happen here - Adam Bello, Irondequoit Supervisor

"Bersin Properties owes taxpayers millions of dollars. The court affirmed that as well. There was a Sheriff's sale that transferred title of the property just over a week ago."

In a statement, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said she “hopes Mr. Congel finally pays taxpayers what they are owed.” She vowed to “pursue every available avenue.”

Angelo Ingrassia bought the mall last week at a sheriff’s sale for 100-thousand dollars.

Bello calls it another step forward in moving past Scott Congel and his Bersin Properties.

Read the court decision.

Brad Smith
Brad Smith won the Cortland County (NY) spelling bee as a seventh grader from Homer High, in a championship broadcast live on local radio. Brad’s been trying to relive the “magnificent” (winning word) moment ever since.
