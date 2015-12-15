J-Mac's Dream Fulfilled, Ten Years Later

If you remember J-Mac's big basketball game at Greece Athena, do you realize it's been ten years?

"I've gone from somebody that's an ordinary autistic kid to somebody who's inspired others."

On Tuesday, Jason MacElwain and his coach Jim Johnson announced a February 11 fundraiser for the growing local support group Autism Up.

"It's just been a wonderful, wonderful ten years and it's just unbelievable," said MacElwain.

You probably know the story. J-Mac was the student manager on that team. Coach Johnson put him in the lineup for the last four minutes of his last game as a senior. J-Mac scored 27 points and became famous.

Coach Johnson became a nationally known motivational speaker. He told WXXI he feels like he should be an advocate for autism and give back.

"It's my last year in coaching so I wanted also to give a portion of whatever we raise, and certainly our goal is to raise $50,000 for Autism Up - to give back to my basketball program as a going away gift from me."

His 35-year career will end this season.

"To celebrate the ten year anniversary of the J-Mac game, February 15, we're going to bring in Roy Firestone, a well-known speaker and former ESPN personality. We want to raise a lot of money for Autism Up."

Roy Firestone

The Autism Up Opportunity Awards event is sponsored by Wegmans. J-Mac works at the Latta-Long Pond store. His boss is Bill Burnett.

"It's kind of the culture of our company and we're just very proud to be supporting someone like Jason and supporting the community at large.”

Ten years ago this February, Jason MacElwain's dreams were fulfilled, and that’s the mission of Autism Up. Autism Up’s Lisa Ponticello says they will make the event a chance to pay tribute to people doing good work in our town.

"We plan to recognize people throughout our entire community who are championing individuals with autism and other disabilities in all kinds of ways, but making sure that they're giving them the opportunities to see success."

Models of success, just like J-Mac and Coach Johnson.

"They have been great, and great champions for us, and great stewards for autism awareness," said Ponticello, "and a lot of fun - I have to say!"

What would J-Mac like to do the next ten years?

"My biggest dream is to be a college coach, but my other big dream is to have my own basketball team at any level as a head coach someday."

WATCH: Jim Johnson

He just might surprise us.