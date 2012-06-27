© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Some Musicians are Singing the "Healthcare Blues"

WXXI News
Published June 27, 2012 at 4:40 PM EDT
 Many artists say finding affordable health insurance is like trying to find a guitar pick in a haystack. WXXI's LeShea Agnew reports on how local artists are coping with the high cost of monthly premiums on a less than stable income.

