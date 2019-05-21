Bello: Time for a new plan for Monroe County

Democratic Monroe County executive candidate Adam Bello said the county's comprehensive master plan is outdated, and it's time for a new proposal, the first in 40 years.

Bello, the county clerk, spoke from the Imaginarium at Irondequoit's I-Square.

He said I-Square is a perfect example of how strategic vision, collective goals, and community involvement can drive progress.

“The community changes, and we need a government that can change with the changing times to better understand our priorities, and focus those priorities and focus those resources," he said.

Bello says the collective effort that was used in Irondequoit could be used at the county level.

He didn't release many specifics, but said a new comprehensive plan would be developed through a process driven by community stakeholders, focusing on core values which include economic growth, aging in place, environmental sustainability, infrastructure investments and community wellness.

Bridget Harvey, a campaign spokesperson for County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, issued this statement in response:

“County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has a plan and the results to prove it: 20,000 jobs secured, a first-in-a-decade tax rate cut, all ‘A’ county credit ratings, and a bipartisan record of investing in children and families. Adam Bello will bring his patron Andrew Cuomo’s ‘plan’ to Monroe County: more taxes, fewer jobs, and an Albany-style culture of corruption. We are confident voters will stick with the proven plan they have.”

Here's Bello talking about his vision for a new comprehensive plan: