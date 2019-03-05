Astacio may run for office in Rochester this year

A former Rochester City Court Judge who has been in the news for months, is making some headlines again.

Leticia Astacio may be considering another run for office.

Astacio was removed from her city court judge position last fall after her conviction on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge in 2016, along with other legal problems over the last few years.

A Monroe County Board of Elections official tells WXXI News that Astacio has visited the board asking for designating petitions. Astacio has expressed interest in trying to get enough signatures to run for City Council or city court judge.

But while Astacio can run for a non-judicial position, like council, she would not be able to become a judge again in New York State because the state constitution doesn't allow it according to Robert Tembeckjian, administrator for the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

On her Facebook page, Astacio noted that it’s Women’s History Month and posted, “Remember, well behaved women rarely make history and shake some (expletive) up this month, I certainly plan to.”

Primaries are likely this year for a number of positions in Rochester including council and city court judge.

This year is also a shorter primary election season than previous years; New York has moved local primaries to June to coincide with the Federal calendar.