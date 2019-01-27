Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard won't seek another term

Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard (D-Rochester) will not seek re-election to a second term.

The former Rochester Police Chief and former City of Rochester mayoral candidate was elected to the 23rd district representing parts of Rochester and Brighton in 2015.

But he tells the Democrat and Chronicle he is focusing on helping support the needs of his family including his grandchildren.

Sheppard’s police career began in 1981, and he was named chief in 2010. He also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017.

The D&C reports that among the contenders for the Democratic nomination for Sheppard’s county legislative seat are Scotty Ginett, Todd Grady and Linda Hasman.

All 29 seats for the Monroe County Legislature are up this November.

The New York State and local primary races have been moved up to June 25 to coincide with the federal primary date. Previously, the state and local primaries were held in September.