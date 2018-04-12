Candidates file to run for the seat formerly held by Louise Slaughter

It is shaping up to be a busy primary season for the next couple of months for some Monroe County Democrats.

Thursday was the deadline to file petitions to get on the ballot in the 25th Congressional District. That’s the seat held by longtime Representative Louise Slaughter who died last month. All of the district is located within Monroe County.

As of Thursday evening, the Monroe County Board of Elections listed four people who submitted the petitions needed to run as Democrats:

-Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle, who is from Irondequoit.

-Former TV journalist Rachel Barnhart

-Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt

-Rochester City Council Vice President Adam McFadden.

Assuming they all stay in the race, they would square off in the June 26 federal primary.

-On the Republican side, local neurosurgeon Dr. Jim Maxwell is on the GOP, Conservative and Reform Party lines.

Besides seeking the Democratic nomination, Morelle also submitted petitions on the Working Families, Independence and Women’s Equality lines.