Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Is Border Patrol Going Beyond Borders?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 28, 2014 at 3:11 PM EDT
What image comes to your mind when you hear the term "border patrol". In his new book, Border Patrol Nation, author Todd Miller shows that border patrol has spread to cities and states that you wouldn't expect, cities away from our international borders like Erie, Pennsylvania, and here in Rochester, NY. Why are they in these cities? Miller is on with us to discuss this and other topics from his book.

