Cuomo and Hochul Win Democratic Primary

The Cuomo-Hochul ticket will stay intact for the gubernatorial race in November. The Associated Press had declared Governor Andrew Cuomo and running mate Kathy Hochul winners in the Democratic primary Tuesday night. With more than 90 percent of the vote counted, Cuomo was leading Teachout, by about a 62 to 35 percent margin, and Hochul was leading Wu, by about a 60 to 40 percent margin.

Hochul's win gives the Cuomo ticket another Western New York connection after former Rochester Mayor Bob Duffy declined to run again.

Hochul was the Erie County Clerk from 2003-2011, and left that position when she won the 2011 special election in the 26th congressional district when Chris Lee resigned. She lost her re-election bid in 2012 to former Erie County Executive Chris Collins.

Here's a statement released by Hochul after her primary victory:

“I am sincerely honored that Democrats from every corner of this state have put their faith in me to be their nominee for Lieutenant Governor. As a proud daughter of Buffalo, I have a deep gratitude for the support and encouragement they have shown to me. And I would also like to thank Tim Wu for running such a spirited campaign.



"I congratulate Governor Cuomo, who has once again shown that he is the choice of all New Yorkers. His accomplishments over these past four years have been nothing less than extraordinary, and his vision for the future of our state is exactly what we need to keep New York moving in the right direction.



"New York has made so much progress under the leadership of Governor Cuomo. From creating jobs to cutting taxes, to getting government to function once again, we have turned this state around, and this November, we will continue our march forward."



Here's a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo after his primary victory:

"I want to congratulate Kathy Hochul on coming one step closer to becoming New York’s first female Democratic Lieutenant Governor in 35 years. Throughout her career, Kathy has been a fighter for women, working families and Western New York, the place she’s always called home. She will make an outstanding Lieutenant Governor and I couldn’t be more proud to have her join our team."

"Today’s outcome is a testament to the progress we have made together over the last four years: restoring economic opportunity, replacing dysfunction with results, putting people before politics and re-establishing New York as a progressive leader for the nation. I also want to congratulate Zephyr Teachout and Tim Wu on running a spirited campaign, engaging in the democratic process and having the courage to make their voices heard."

"Now as we turn to the general election, the contrast between the vision Kathy and I have for New York and that of the Republican nominees could not be clearer. Elections are about choices. But this isn't just a choice between two candidates or two parties; this November is a choice between two very different paths for our state."

"We want to build on the success of the last four years; they want to tear New York down and bring back the hyper-partisan gridlock that has ground Washington to a halt. We want to continue the innovative economic development strategies that have created 500,000 new private sector jobs; they want to reverse them. We want to guarantee equal rights for the more than ten million women in our State; they want to roll back the standards established under Roe. v. Wade more than forty years ago. We passed one of the strongest gun laws in the nation and strive to keep dangerous weapons out of children's hands; they want to repeal it and bring guns into our schools."

"Our State can never succeed if we refuse to believe in it. New York is on its way to reclaiming its place as a model for the nation and the world. We must not turn back now. We can and we will continue to create jobs, reduce taxes, invest in education, and make New York a center for opportunity, innovation and equality for all."