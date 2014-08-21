Cuomo Won't Say Whether He'll Debate

Governor Cuomo is non-committal about whether he’ll debate his Democratic and Republican opponents in the fall elections.

Cuomo, who spoke after an early morning stop at the State Fair in Syracuse, would not say whether he’ll debate Republican candidate for Governor Rob Astorino, or a Democratic primary opponent Zephyr Teachout.

“I’ll leave that to the campaigns to talk through,” said Cuomo .

The governor was asked what he meant by the statement.

“I’ll leave it to the campaigns to work out if there should be debates, who would participate, that’s a campaign tactic that I will leave to the campaigns,” Cuomo answered.

Cuomo tried unsuccessfully to have Teachout removed from the ballot, saying she was not really a resident of New York, but two courts threw out the challenge.

Cuomo is far ahead in the polls against his little known competitors.

In the absence of any plans for debates with Cuomo, - Teachout and Astorino are now talking about debating each other .