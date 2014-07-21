© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Poll Finds Cuomo Far Ahead in Governor's Race

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 21, 2014 at 11:07 AM EDT
3-8genercicuomo_and_painting.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/

A poll conducted fifteen weeks before Election Day  shows incumbent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is maintaining a wide lead over his nearest challenger.

According to the Siena Poll, Cuomo is 37 points ahead of Republican challenger Rob Astorino.   The incumbent Democrat also has a high favorability rating, while 60% of voters have never heard of Astorino. Candidates’ financial statements were released earlier this month, and Cuomo reported having $35 million dollars to Astorino’ s $2.4 million in the bank.  Siena’s Steve Greenberg says the GOP challenger has “a gigantic hole to climb out of”, is he wants to make the race competitive. The poor showing in the polls makes it all the much harder to raise money.

“He’s in a Catch 22,” Greenberg said. “He’s got to find a way to raise enough money to become known to voters.”

The poll contains some good news for Astorino. The Republican challenger has created a new ballot line, called the Stop Common Core party, to attract New Yorkers who are opposed to the controversial implementation of the new federal learning standards. 49% of New Yorkers are against Common Core, while 39% are for it. The poll finds  New Yorkers continue to be divided about whether hydro fracking should be allowed, with 42% saying no and 41% saying yes.   

Tags

Arts & Life1