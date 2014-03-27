Budget Deal Near

Legislative leaders say they expect to have a deal on the state budget by the end of the day, but are revealing no details.

Emerging from a leaders meeting, the Senate and Assembly leaders say they are “moving toward a framework” for a budget deal, and expect to meet with some of their rank and file members, then gather for a final closed door session before making an announcement. Speaker Silver is optimistic,

“I expect we’ll have a deal today,” Silver said.

But the leaders would not comment on where they stand on issues like funding pre kindergarten, a possible property tax freeze or ethics reforms, saying each agreement now hinges on accord with all of the other issues.

“Nothing is closed until everything is closed,” the Speaker said.

Lawmakers hope to print the bills by Friday night and pass all of them in time to make Monday’s end of the fiscal year deadline.