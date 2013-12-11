Monroe County Legislature Approves 2014 Budget

The Monroe County legislature has approved Executive Brooks’ proposed 2014 budget. The budget passed 19-10 in a vote that was split along party lines. It provides an operating budget for the county of just over $1 billion, while cutting operating expenses by roughly $4 million.

The Legislature considered several amendments before the budget was passed. One amendment, introduced by majority leader Steve Tucciarello (R) shot down a proposed $37,000 pay raise for Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn.

The amendment, passed with no objections, froze O’Flynn’s salary at its current level of $136,700.

Tucciarello says it was a fiscally responsible move.

"We felt at this time that we had to maintain every dollar that we possibly could. So although the Sheriff does a great job and we all appreciate him very much, at this point in time it was a dollars and cents issue.”

The move was applauded by democrats, with minority leader Carrie Andrews (D) saying she’s glad Republicans and Democrats came together on this issue.

However, all amendments entered by Democrats failed, including an amendment to restore $1.3 million in funding cuts to childcare subsidies.

The amendment proposed deferring an extra $1.3 million in pension costs to come up with the extra capital, but it was voted down by Republicans.

The administration maintains that no families currently receiving daycare subsidies will be cut from programs. However, Democrats claim dozens of families will be affected by the cuts.

This was among the reasons Democrats cited in their decision to vote against adopting the budget.

Minority leader, Democrat Carrie Andrews, says she could not vote for the budget in good conscience because it doesn’t reflect solid priorities.

“The budget has unacceptable cuts to child care which we will pay for in the future and which hurts many of the neediest in our community, which is an unfortunate trend in these budgets. It also contains what I would label as increased surprise charges to the city.”

Majority leader Steve Tucciarello says the 2014 budget upholds a tradition of fiscal responsibility.

“While nearly 400 local taxing districts and municipalities including 12 counties plan to override the New York state tax cap this year, here in Monroe County we are operating on a decade long stable property tax right.”