All 3 GOP Candidates Win Place on June Primary Ballot

Three candidates will be on the ballot in the Republican primary race for the US Senate seat now held by Kirsten Gillibrand. New York City Attorney Wendy Long received the most votes, with around 47%, followed by Congressman Bob Turner and Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos, who both received just over the 25% required to avoid seeking petitions.

Wendy Long, a New York City attorney who is originally from New Hampshire, says she has many similarities with Gillibrand, both are working mothers who graduated from Dartmouth College, but she says her political philosophy is “1980’s Ronald Reagan conservative”. She calls Gillibrand the “number one most liberal” Senator in the US Senate.

“I think that’s a good thing to set up a very clear contrast,” said Long.

Congressman Bob Turner jumped into the race late, after he was redistricted out of the seat he won in a special election after Congressman Anthony Weiner resigned. Turner says he intends to go after Senator Kirsten Gillibrand “full blast”.

“I think she is very vulnerable,” said Turner. “As a Senator she has one of the most undistinguished records there.”

Turner says Gillibrand is associated with “high taxes, high deficits”, and what opponents of the health care act call “Obamacare”.

Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos, in his nomination speech, says Gillibrand “failed to deliver promised economic development and jobs to upstate.”

A statement from the state Democratic Party calls Long, Turner, and Maragos “extreme conservative candidates”, who are out of step with the values of New Yorkers.