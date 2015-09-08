East High Teacher Has Hope Under New School Management

It's a new school year, and a new era at East High School.

Students returned to class Tuesday under a new partnership between the city school district and the University of Rochester.

It's an attempt to try to turn around the troubled school that has been plagued by chronic absenteeism and low graduation rates.

Ninth grade English teacher Jim Fitta has been teaching at East for 16 years.

Ninth grade English teacher Jim Fitta has been teaching at East for 16 years. He talks about the changes he has witnessed at the school over the years and how he believes new efforts implemented under the management partnership will help students and teachers connect.