WXXI Receives Grant To Help Rochester Improve Student Outcomes

WXXI has been awarded a $200,000 grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting to help Rochester improve youth outcomes for all students from preschool through college and onto careers.

“Improving education in cities like Rochester requires an all-hands-on-deck approach and a never-ending commitment to keeping students engaged – a commitment that has been shared by WXXI and CPB for decades,” said Congresswoman Louise Slaughter. “By sharing success stories and interacting with students, parents, and teachers, WXXI is a unique and enthusiastic partner in the effort to close the achievement gap and reduce the dropout rate in our city schools. I’m proud to partner with them and will continue to stand up for public broadcasting and all the educational benefits it provides.”

Kicking off as students in Rochester head back to school, WXXI will work with the community over the next two years to increase understanding about the challenges for at-risk youth, and work with a network of community partners to help develop long-term solutions, emphasizing the importance of a strong foundation in early education and the need for consistent caring adults.

“WXXI’s work in American Graduate contributes to solving one of our greatest community challenges,” said Norm Silverstein, WXXI President. “As an essential, lifelong public media resource, WXXI is dedicated to strengthening our community in its ability to solve the problem of the dropout crisis.”

In addition, WXXI has received a $10,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation to increase philanthropic support to support the station’s local education service and sustain the American Graduate initiative.