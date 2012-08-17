Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need to Know Rochester: Anne Kress, President of Monroe Community College
According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, the 2010 graduation rate for community colleges in New York as less than 20%. That's even after those who took three years to earn a diploma were factored in. At Monroe Community College, only about 11% of students earn diplomas after two years of study. That climbs to 24% after three years. MCC President Anne Kress talked about this, as well as the upcoming school year, during this week's Need to Know Rochester.