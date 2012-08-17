Need to Know Rochester: Anne Kress, President of Monroe Community College

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, the 2010 graduation rate for community colleges in New York as less than 20%. That's even after those who took three years to earn a diploma were factored in. At Monroe Community College, only about 11% of students earn diplomas after two years of study. That climbs to 24% after three years. MCC President Anne Kress talked about this, as well as the upcoming school year, during this week's Need to Know Rochester.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMbxDfASekA