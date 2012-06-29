Greece Students Suspended One Year for Bus Monitor Bullying

The four Greece Middle School students who relentlessly taunted an elderly school bus monitor have been suspended from school and regular bus transportation. They will also be required to perform 50 hours of community service with senior citizens and complete a formal program in bullying prevention

Video of the incident involving the students and bus monitor Karen Klein went viral and eventually led to a dramatic online fundraising campaign for Klein. That fundraiser has topped $665,000 as of Friday afternoon.

The Greece Central School district announced the punishment in a statement released late Friday afternoon.

The four unnamed students will transfer to an alternative education program within the district to keep up their academic progress.

You can read the full statement from the district below: