Connections

Connections: Candidates for Rochester City Council, part 5

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Election Day is a little more than a week away, and voters across the City of Rochester are considering the candidates for Rochester City Council. There are 12 candidates running for five at-large seats. This is our final discussion with the candidates.

This hour, we hear from Jayvon Johnson, who is running on the Republican and Conservative Party lines, and Miguel Melendez, who is running on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. Our guests:

*Note: Ann Lewis, Willie Lightfoot, and Victor Sanchez declined our invitations to appear on the show.
**Jayvon Johnson was slated to join the conversation, but did not appear at WXXI for the interview.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
