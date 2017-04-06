Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Geneva 2020
In 2010, the Geneva City School District was on a New York State watch list because of its low graduation rates and other deficiencies. Seven years later, graduation rates are up 14 percent. This is just one of the successes of Geneva 2020, a community-wide initiative aimed at increasing graduation rates, improving literacy, and boosting college and career readiness for all of the city’s students.
The team behind Geneva 2020 joins us to discuss the project’s progress and its goals moving forward. In studio at WEOS:
- Mark Gearan, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Matt Horn, Geneva City Manager
- Trina Newton, superintendent of Geneva City School District