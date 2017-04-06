© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Geneva 2020

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 6, 2017 at 3:02 PM EDT
In 2010, the Geneva City School District was on a New York State watch list because of its low graduation rates and other deficiencies. Seven years later, graduation rates are up 14 percent. This is just one of the successes of Geneva 2020, a community-wide initiative aimed at increasing graduation rates, improving literacy, and boosting college and career readiness for all of the city’s students.

The team behind Geneva 2020 joins us to discuss the project’s progress and its goals moving forward. In studio at WEOS:

  • Mark Gearan, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges
  • Matt Horn, Geneva City Manager
  • Trina Newton, superintendent of Geneva City School District

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
