Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Marking One Year Since The Genesee Street Mass Shooting
One year ago this week, three men were killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. The organization will host a remembrance ceremony and plaque dedication in honor of Raekwon Manigault, Johnny Johnson, and Jonah Barley.
We talk about healing, the impact of violence, and the good work being done at the club. Our guests:
- Dwayne Mahoney, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester
- Bishop Willie Davis
- Tamara Shepard, licensed social worker with the Rochester City School District, and alumna of the Boys & Girls Club
- Wanya Bruce, Boys & Girls Club of Rochester’s Youth of the Year and WNY Youth of the Year