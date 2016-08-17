© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Marking One Year Since The Genesee Street Mass Shooting

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 17, 2016
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

One year ago this week, three men were killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. The organization will host a remembrance ceremony and plaque dedication in honor of Raekwon Manigault, Johnny Johnson, and Jonah Barley. 

We talk about healing, the impact of violence, and the good work being done at the club. Our guests:

  • Dwayne Mahoney, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester
  • Bishop Willie Davis
  • Tamara Shepard, licensed social worker with the Rochester City School District, and alumna of the Boys & Girls Club 
  • Wanya Bruce, Boys & Girls Club of Rochester’s Youth of the Year and WNY Youth of the Year

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
