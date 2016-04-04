Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monthly Science Roundtable - Combating Aging By Studying Yeast
Our Monthly Science Roundtable looks at an unlikely scientific MVP: no, not the naked mole rat. Yeast!
It turns out that yeast might be the key to creating therapies and drugs that will help us live longer -- or, at the very least, live much better by prolonging some of the worst effects of aging. So how does it work? And what specific therapies can we look forward to? Our guests:
- David Goldfarb, professor of biology at the University of Rochester
- Gregory Tombline, research associate in the Department of Biology at the University of Rochester