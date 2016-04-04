© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Monthly Science Roundtable - Combating Aging By Studying Yeast

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 4, 2016 at 3:05 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Our Monthly Science Roundtable looks at an unlikely scientific MVP: no, not the naked mole rat. Yeast!

It turns out that yeast might be the key to creating therapies and drugs that will help us live longer -- or, at the very least, live much better by prolonging some of the worst effects of aging. So how does it work? And what specific therapies can we look forward to? Our guests:

  • David Goldfarb, professor of biology at the University of Rochester
  • Gregory Tombline, research associate in the Department of Biology at the University of Rochester

Tags

Arts & Lifescience roundtable1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More