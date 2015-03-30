Connections: Author Boris Fishman

It's one thing to get published as a first-time fiction writer. It's another to have the New York Times declare, "Is there room in American fiction for another brilliant young émigré writer? There had better be, because here he is."

He is Boris Fishman, author of A Replacement Life. Writers & Books tapped Fishman for their Debut Novel Series. The series allows the public to not only explore a hit novel from a first-time author; the public can learn from the author about how to get published at all. What works? How to find an audience? What is the editing process like? Fishman and Writers and Books Executive Director Joe Flaherty join us to discuss.