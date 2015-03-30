Connections: Author Boris Fishman

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Published March 30, 2015 at 3:21 PM EDT
It's one thing to get published as a first-time fiction writer. It's another to have the New York Times declare, "Is there room in American fiction for another brilliant young émigré writer? There had better be, because here he is."

He is Boris Fishman, author of A Replacement Life. Writers & Books tapped Fishman for their Debut Novel Series. The series allows the public to not only explore a hit novel from a first-time author; the public can learn from the author about how to get published at all. What works? How to find an audience? What is the editing process like? Fishman and Writers and Books Executive Director Joe Flaherty join us to discuss.

