Connections: Autism is Not a Limitation

Autism is often viewed as a limitation. As part of our Move to Include series, we look at new programs and efforts designed to help people with autism realize their potential – in work, school, and relationships. With us are Drs. Shanna Jamanis and Dawn Vogler-Elias, co-directors of the Interdisciplinary Specialty Program in Autism at Nazareth College, and William Evans, an autistic student at Canisius College.



