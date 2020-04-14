© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo: New York may be at apex of coronavirus infections

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
4-14_cuomo_2_gov_s_office_photo.jpg
Governor Cuomo's office
/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that New York may be at the apex of coronavirus infections, with hospitalization rates remaining stable at over 18,000 COVID-19 patients a day for the past week. 

Since April 7, the number of New Yorkers in the hospital with the disease has held steady, and as of Monday, 18,697 people were in the hospital being treated for the virus. 

Monday's death toll of 778, however, is up from Sunday's, Cuomo said. The numbers in the past weeks have ranged from a low of 671 on Easter to 799 deaths on April 8.  

“It’s basically flat at a devastating level of pain and grief,” Cuomo said.  

Of the deaths on Monday, 133 were in nursing homes. Cuomo said that’s despite a no-visitors rule since mid-March and a policy of taking staff temperatures daily. 

The governor renewed his plea for the federal government to help provide more tests, saying New York can’t come up with enough tests alone, and they are needed in order for society to reopen. 

 

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt