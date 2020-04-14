Cuomo: New York may be at apex of coronavirus infections

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that New York may be at the apex of coronavirus infections, with hospitalization rates remaining stable at over 18,000 COVID-19 patients a day for the past week.

Since April 7, the number of New Yorkers in the hospital with the disease has held steady, and as of Monday, 18,697 people were in the hospital being treated for the virus.

Monday's death toll of 778, however, is up from Sunday's, Cuomo said. The numbers in the past weeks have ranged from a low of 671 on Easter to 799 deaths on April 8.

“It’s basically flat at a devastating level of pain and grief,” Cuomo said.

Of the deaths on Monday, 133 were in nursing homes. Cuomo said that’s despite a no-visitors rule since mid-March and a policy of taking staff temperatures daily.

The governor renewed his plea for the federal government to help provide more tests, saying New York can’t come up with enough tests alone, and they are needed in order for society to reopen.