Outgoing school boards leader reflects on worth of standardized testing

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 12, 2019 at 4:20 PM EST
Al Marlin, NYS School Boards Association
After two decades, the executive director  of the State School Boards Association, Tim Kremer, has decided it’s time to retire.

He shares his insights with WXXI’s Karen DeWitt, including how he came to believe that all of the emphasis on standardized testing in recent years, may have been a mistake.

Kremer's successor is Robert Schneider, who's been chief operating officer at NYSSBA since 2014.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
