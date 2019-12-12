Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Outgoing school boards leader reflects on worth of standardized testing
After two decades, the executive director of the State School Boards Association, Tim Kremer, has decided it’s time to retire.
He shares his insights with WXXI’s Karen DeWitt, including how he came to believe that all of the emphasis on standardized testing in recent years, may have been a mistake.
Kremer's successor is Robert Schneider, who's been chief operating officer at NYSSBA since 2014.