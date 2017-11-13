© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Ending historic tax credits would harm cities, says Cuomo official

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 13, 2017 at 4:39 PM EST
6-8CapCEdited.jpg

The state’s top economic development official says a plan in Congress to eliminate the historic tax credit program  would harm efforts to revitalize cities in New York.

Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky , testifying at an Assembly hearing,  says the tax incentives have been used to rehab crumbling historic buildings into shops and living spaces, and “have had a huge impact on driving economic development” . The program gives developers a tax rebate of 20% for five years after the projects are completed. Zemsky says it’s misguided to end the subsidies.

“It has a disproportionately negative impact on older cities and upstate cities,” Zemsky said. “I’m hopeful that we can save that.”

The House version of tax overhaul would eliminate the program altogether, the Senate plan would keep the historic tax credit, but at a reduced rate.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
