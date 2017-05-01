© 2021 WXXI News
Future of voter access measures uncertain in state Senate

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 1, 2017 at 5:25 PM EDT
Bills to improve voter access advanced in a state Senate committee, but their ultimate passage is uncertain.

The measures, which would allow same-day voter registration and early voting, were approved in the Senate Elections Committee and moved to a second committee.

Last year, the second committee, on local government, never met before the session ended, but advocates hope that 2017 is different.

Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan cast doubt on the measures, saying he has concerns about potential costs.

“How do you do that without costing astronomical amounts of money?” Flanagan asked. “I think we have a procedure that on the whole works very well.”

Flanagan said he does think it’s time for a “discussion” on voter access, and said some items he does support include having a larger font on ballots so they can be more easily read by voters.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
