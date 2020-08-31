Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Business Report: Casinos may get an answer soon on reopening
In the latest WXXI Business Report, the local unemployment rate remains in the double digits but there has been some slight improvement.
Workers at del Lago and other casinos are pushing the governor to allow them to reopen, and they may get the green light soon. Plus, the push to create a Downtown Innovation Zone in Rochester takes another step forward.