© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Business Report: Casinos may get an answer soon on reopening

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 31, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner_1.jpg

In the latest WXXI Business Report, the local unemployment rate remains in the double digits but there has been some slight improvement. 

Workers at del Lago and other casinos are pushing the governor to allow them to reopen, and they may get the green light soon. Plus, the push to create a Downtown Innovation Zone in Rochester takes another step forward.

Tags

Arts & LifeUnemploymentdel lago1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman