Local photonics business moves to the Eastman Business Park

The Eastman Business Park is welcoming a new tenant, a company involved in photonics. It's actually the first independent photonics company to locate at the business park.

There is a research hub being developed at the park, called a Testing, Assembly and Packaging or ‘TAP’ facility which will serve a number of photonics firms in the area.

The business ready to locate at EBP is called Precision Optical Transceivers, and they make parts used in fiber optic networks. They have been around for more than a decade, most recently in Brockport, but CEO Todd Davis says they need room to grow.

“The Eastman Business Park is going to give us the ability to kind of consolidate everyone and expand more quickly; we’re just plain out of space here,” Davis told WXXI News.

Davis says his company will be moving to a building not far from the new TAP facility.

The president of the business park, Dolores Kruchten, says there won’t be dozens of companies all at once, but she believes eventually, this effort will gain momentum as more photonics firms locate at the Eastman Business Park.

“I think it’s going to take some time for that flywheel to get started, but I think you’ll see, it’ll come ones and twos and then it will start to escalate as that TAP facility gets up and running.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo notes that Precision Optical has more than 20 employees now and they hope to add another 30 positions over the next couple of years.

The company has been part of the state’s START-UP NY program working with the college at Brockport, and that relationship will continue even after their move.