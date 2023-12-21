At Greenovation, what's old is new again: a holiday-inspired audio postcard

With Christmas quickly approaching, some folks are still scrambling to stuff the stockings or deck the halls. Many are turning to Greenovation, a quirky and beloved Rochester business that has just about every kind of holiday-related knickknack Santa could dream up.

But the Flint Street business is not your average thrift shop. As WXXI’s Jasmin Singer shares in her audio postcard, this community-minded nonprofit has a unique take on the adage, “What’s old is new again.”

What's old is new again at Greenovation: an audio postcard Visit Greenovation by listening to this audio postcard by WXXI's Jasmin Singer Listen • 4:18