At Greenovation, what's old is new again: a holiday-inspired audio postcard
With Christmas quickly approaching, some folks are still scrambling to stuff the stockings or deck the halls. Many are turning to Greenovation, a quirky and beloved Rochester business that has just about every kind of holiday-related knickknack Santa could dream up.
But the Flint Street business is not your average thrift shop. As WXXI’s Jasmin Singer shares in her audio postcard, this community-minded nonprofit has a unique take on the adage, “What’s old is new again.”
What's old is new again at Greenovation: an audio postcard
Visit Greenovation by listening to this audio postcard by WXXI's Jasmin Singer
