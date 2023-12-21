© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At Greenovation, what's old is new again: a holiday-inspired audio postcard

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published December 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST
At Greenovation, you can get anything holiday-related in perfect pre-loved condition.
Jasmin Singer
/
WXXI News
At Greenovation, you can get anything holiday-related in perfect pre-loved condition.

With Christmas quickly approaching, some folks are still scrambling to stuff the stockings or deck the halls. Many are turning to Greenovation, a quirky and beloved Rochester business that has just about every kind of holiday-related knickknack Santa could dream up.

But the Flint Street business is not your average thrift shop. As WXXI’s Jasmin Singer shares in her audio postcard, this community-minded nonprofit has a unique take on the adage, “What’s old is new again.”

What's old is new again at Greenovation: an audio postcard
Visit Greenovation by listening to this audio postcard by WXXI's Jasmin Singer
Greenovation has everything you need for a festive, second-hand wonderland.
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
1 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.36.11 PM.png
Jasmin Singer
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
2 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.37.31 PM.png
Jasmin Singer
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
3 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.37.22 PM.png
Jasmin Singer
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
4 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.37.14 PM.png
Jasmin Singer
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
5 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.37.03 PM.png
Jasmin Singer
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
6 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.36.50 PM.png
Jasmin Singer
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
7 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.36.29 PM.png
Jasmin Singer
At Greenovation, your holiday dreams come true
8 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-12-20 at 5.36.39 PM.png
Jasmin Singer

Arts & Life
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
See stories by Jasmin Singer